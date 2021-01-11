Firo Trading Up 33% Over Last 7 Days (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Firo has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $3.85 or 0.00011300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firo has a market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,033.00 or 0.03028207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.45 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $451.66 or 0.01324033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00543174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.02 or 0.00477881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00256265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00020483 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

FIRO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,414,156 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.