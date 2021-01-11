First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIN. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $40.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.71 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

In other news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $704,200.00. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $118,960.00. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,704,000 after buying an additional 529,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,796,000 after buying an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.