First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Horizon in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 60.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 91,025 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 945,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 428,195 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

