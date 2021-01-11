First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells $49,055.82 in Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,129. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market cap of $590.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $37.81.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

