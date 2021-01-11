First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.51

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.51 and last traded at $162.42, with a volume of 11902 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.68 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.