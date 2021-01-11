First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 33,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 429.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEO)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

