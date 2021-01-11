First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) shares were down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 33,205 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd.
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FEO)
First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.