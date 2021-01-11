First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Shares Down 1.5%

First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 252.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.65% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

