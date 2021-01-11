First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,182 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 6.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $25,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4,302.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $$60.02 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 524,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,144. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.43 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

