FirstBlood Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $719.00 (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $9.29 million and approximately $719.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00041714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.98 or 0.00328093 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.87 or 0.03875214 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood (CRYPTO:1ST) is a token. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

