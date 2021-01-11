FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.90

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:FMAC)

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

