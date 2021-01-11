Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Insider Sells $2,303,600.00 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.05. 2,471,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,173. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.00.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 57,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,301,000. Broderick Brian C raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 75,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

