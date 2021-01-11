Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,407 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $21,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,916,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,597 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after buying an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fiserv by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,882,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,072,000 after buying an additional 465,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FISV. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.13.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at $31,209,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,201,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,812,582. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.75. 26,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.