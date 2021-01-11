Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Fiserv worth $74,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirova raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.96. 94,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,400. The stock has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,489,983.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,201,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,812,582. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

