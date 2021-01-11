FLETA (FLETA) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $231,725.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00067684 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00253112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00061103 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,912.54 or 0.87316963 BTC.

About FLETA

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,088,170,540 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain

Buying and Selling FLETA

FLETA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

