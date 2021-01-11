FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) were down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.49 and last traded at $54.49. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Interactive Financial Advisors owned about 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

