FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading Up 15.9%

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) was up 15.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 963,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 384,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FPAY shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on FlexShopper in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.07.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 27,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $44,319.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 115,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

