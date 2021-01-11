FLO (FLO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37,189.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. FLO has a market cap of $1.93 million and $37,189.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLO has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLO Token Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

