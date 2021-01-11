FlypMe Achieves Market Cap of $660,900.31 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 11th. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 63.9% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $660,900.31 and approximately $9,086.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00042552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00035838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00326166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.53 or 0.03773972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

