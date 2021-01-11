FOAM 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22,771.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 2% against the dollar. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a market cap of $5.71 million and $22,771.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00040769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.57 or 0.03936271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00322883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

