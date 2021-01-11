Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $47.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.56. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,772,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,000 after purchasing an additional 319,471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,897,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 100.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 544,946 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,908,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 16.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 867,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after buying an additional 122,329 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

