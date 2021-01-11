Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $41.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

