Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 118,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 167,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a market cap of C$45.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.18.

About Forsys Metals Corp. (FSY.TO) (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares; and the Namibplaas project located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia.

