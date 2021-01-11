Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 31.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.82.

FTAI opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $23.49.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,410,000 after acquiring an additional 870,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth about $5,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 160.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

