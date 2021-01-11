ForTube Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. ForTube has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube token can currently be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.