Fortuna Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (FOTA)

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $365,237.78 and approximately $681.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fortuna has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00041704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00036168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00325567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.21 or 0.03613673 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna (FOTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

