Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FC. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Covey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $25.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $351.61 million, a PE ratio of -36.87, a PEG ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.62. Franklin Covey has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,105.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth about $230,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

