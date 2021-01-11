Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 18th (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:FLACU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, January 18th. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLACU opened at $10.70 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $11.05.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

About Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition

There is no company description available for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.