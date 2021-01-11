Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) versus Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Critical Survey

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 11.41% N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 27.18% 12.89% 1.25%

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wayne Savings Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Wayne Savings Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frederick County Bancorp (MD) 0 0 0 0 N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wayne Savings Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.2% of Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Wayne Savings Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frederick County Bancorp (MD) and Wayne Savings Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frederick County Bancorp (MD) $18.62 million 3.11 $2.96 million N/A N/A Wayne Savings Bancshares $22.65 million 2.33 $6.45 million N/A N/A

Wayne Savings Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Frederick County Bancorp (MD).

Summary

Wayne Savings Bancshares beats Frederick County Bancorp (MD) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company provides home equity, home equity fixed rate, mortgage, installment, vehicle, and unsecured loans, as well as home equity line of credit and lines of credit; and commercial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, and real estate finance. It also offers cash management services comprising automated clearing house, wire origination, remote deposit capture, and zero balance account services. In addition, the company provides mobile deposit capture, overdraft protection, debit and credit card, automated teller machine, and night depository services; and business courier and merchant processing services, as well as online banking and bill pay services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential mortgage, home, commercial, installment, real estate, commercial, agriculture, term, home equity, auto, recreational vehicle, personal, and furniture and appliance loans, as well as business and lines, lines of credit, government guaranteed programs, and standby letters of credit. It also provides financial planning, retirement planning, education planning, investment options, insurance, financial advisory, and wealth management and trust services. In addition, the company offers overdraft protection, re-order check, remote deposit capture, merchant, sweep, online and mobile banking, and bill pay services, as well as debit, credit, and gift cards. Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Wooster, Ohio.

