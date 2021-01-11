Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 11th. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.92 million and $6,797.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Free Tool Box Coin has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00110418 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00267272 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00066531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00062617 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.06 or 0.85937433 BTC.

Free Tool Box Coin Token Profile

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 864,920,851 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Buying and Selling Free Tool Box Coin

