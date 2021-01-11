Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €91.40 ($107.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €94.85 ($111.59) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €83.70 ($98.47).

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €70.52 ($82.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €69.12 and a 200-day moving average of €71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.