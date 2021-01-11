Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of FMS opened at $43.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4,271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 163,837,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 160,089,385 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,695,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,793,000 after purchasing an additional 99,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,493,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after buying an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1,563.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

