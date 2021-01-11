Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist raised their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $147.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,344.12 and a beta of 0.87. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $40.79 and a 1-year high of $149.60.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after buying an additional 775,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,247,000 after buying an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after buying an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,040,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.