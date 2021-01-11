FS Development (NASDAQ:FSDC) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

FS Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FSDC) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $13.30. FS Development shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

Get FS Development alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $11,198,000. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $3,919,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $7,839,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FS Development in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.