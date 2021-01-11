Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,820. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.