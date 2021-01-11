Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 1,734,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,117,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHAT)

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Xiamen, China.

