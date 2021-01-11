Fusion Achieves Market Cap of $8.26 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusion has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,968.20 or 0.99554343 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002447 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,073,605 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,503,848 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

