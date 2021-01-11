Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.72

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $63.80, with a volume of 170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.53.

FUTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Futu by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Futu by 15,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Futu by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

