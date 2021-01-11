Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $5.91. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 72,389 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Future FinTech Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Future FinTech Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future FinTech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future FinTech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.