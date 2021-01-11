F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. HP accounts for 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HP by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HP by 16.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,969 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in HP by 20.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HP by 22.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,071,047 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $88,067,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company had a trading volume of 192,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,234,561. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

