F&V Capital Management LLC Sells 1,390 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

F&V Capital Management LLC cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 3.4% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,016,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,223,000 after acquiring an additional 73,786 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,236,398. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

