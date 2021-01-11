FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Shares of COF opened at $110.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.32.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

