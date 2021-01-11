FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $11.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.37 EPS.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,331.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,402.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,344.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,248.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,435.52. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 167.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.