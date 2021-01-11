FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Discover Financial Services Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $97.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.78. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.43 and its 200 day moving average is $63.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.5% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

