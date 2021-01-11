FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.57.

NYSE HOG opened at $38.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.58. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 49.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 847.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 1,892,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 162.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 580,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

