FY2020 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.40. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.14.

OMF stock opened at $48.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in OneMain by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $634,148.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,157,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,023,872.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

