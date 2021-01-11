FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Issued By Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $25.08 and a one year high of $67.33. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 32,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $2,007,042.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,968.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,018 shares of company stock worth $13,611,940 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 442,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 501.2% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 65,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 87.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 50.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 58,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

