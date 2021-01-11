FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Issued By Oppenheimer (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.90. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

Separately, Stephens raised Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) stock opened at C$81.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$36.48 and a one year high of C$89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a PE ratio of 44.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$75.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.693 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.71%.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.