FY2020 Earnings Estimate for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Issued By National Bank Financial

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.15.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $55.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $56.03.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $936.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.49 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 29,777 shares during the period.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.