FY2020 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.32 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 148.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

