FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Americas Silver Corp Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) – Cormark boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Americas Silver stock opened at $3.02 on Monday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

